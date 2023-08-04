Officer involved in shooting in Kettering

Police confirmed that an officer has opened fire at a suspect on Hadley Avenue in Kettering.

In a statement to media, Kettering Police Lt. Craig Moore said that officers arriving on scene were “confronted with a situation in which the officer was forced to use his duty weapon.”

Moore said that the conditions of the officer and the suspect were unknown at this time, and said that further information would be released on Friday.

Initial reports said that the incident involved an armed person who was suicidal.