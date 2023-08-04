Officer involved in shooting in Kettering

Police confirmed that an officer has opened fire at a suspect on Hadley Avenue in Kettering.
In a statement to media, Kettering Police Lt. Craig Moore said that officers arriving on scene were “confronted with a situation in which the officer was forced to use his duty weapon.”
Moore said that the conditions of the officer and the suspect were unknown at this time, and said that further information would be released on Friday.
Initial reports said that the incident involved an armed person who was suicidal.
In Other News
1
Troy man sentenced to 20 years for repeated attempted rape of child...
2
Miamisburg Kroger gas station opening starts Friday; has giveaways...
3
Flying NASA ‘chemical lab’ calls Wright-Patt home while studying urban...
4
Avelo extends Orlando flights at Dayton airport; traffic steady with...
5
Rabid bat bites person in Preble County
About the Author