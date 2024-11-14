Breaking: 1 dead after argument, assault ends in gunfire at Dayton gas station

Ohio Air National Guard general nominated for second star

The Airmen with the 178th Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard and their families participated in a Call to Duty Ceremony Sunday at the Springfield National Guard Base. The airmen are deploying in support of the Air Force Central Command to provide tactical command and control capabilities. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

President Biden has nominated an Ohio Air National Guard brigadier general to receive a second star.

Air Force Brig. Gen. David B. Johnson was nominated for appointment to the grade of major general, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Johnson is the Ohio Air National Guard chief of staff. He helps lead more than 5,100 airmen in the guard’s four wings and four geographically separated units.

Brig. Gen. David B. Johnson is the Ohio Air National Guard chief of staff. National Guard photo

Johnson first enlisted in the Guard in 1986 as a jet engine mechanic on the A-7D. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in aviation management.

Johnson earned his commission in 1994 through the Academy of Military Science earning “distinguished graduate.” Following his commission, he attended undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

He has commanded at the squadron, group, and wing level, including the Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus.

Prior to assuming his current post, he served as the deputy director J3, Joint Force headquarters, Columbus.

He is a command pilot with more than 5,100 hours of military flight time, having flown (among other airplanes) the T-41, T-37, T-1A, KC-135R/T, C-130 H1/2 and C-17A.

