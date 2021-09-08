Ohio approaches 50% of population finished with the COVID vaccine

Nearly half of Ohio’s population has completed the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.
More than 48.5% of Ohioans, or 5,674,785 people, have finished the vaccine, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The statistics includes residents of all ages, even those younger than 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
Looking at Ohio’s eligible population, about 56.75% of residents 12 and older and 59.04% of adults are done with the vaccine.
Nearly 61.4% of Ohioans 12 and older and 63.55% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to ODH.
As of Wednesday, the state has recorded 1,268,841 total coronavirus cases, an increase of 6,823 from the 1,262,018 cases reported Tuesday.
This marks the first time since Saturday Ohio reported more than 6,000 daily cases.
The 67,439 total hospitalizations reported Wednesday is an increase of 457 when compared to Tuesday. It’s the most hospitalizations reported in a day in Ohio in more than three weeks and nearly double the 241 hospitalizations reported Tuesday.
In the last day, ICU admissions in Ohio increased by 28 for a total of 8,995.
Due to technical difficulties, there is a delay in the updates for some of the state’s COVID-19 data, according to ODH. As of 2:30 p.m., the Key Indicators dashboard, which includes Ohio’s 21-day averages, and the COVID-19 Hospitalization Metrics had not been updated.
We will add more information as the data is published.