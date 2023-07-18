Ohio audit: Ex-Fort Loramie official responsible for $24K in utility payment scam

The Ohio Auditor of State on Tuesday released findings from an investigation into the former fiscal officer for a Shelby County village, in relation to missing utility payments.

The state issued $24,834 in findings for recovery Tuesday against Carolyn J. Gasson, the former Fort Loramie fiscal officer.

Gasson pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property, a misdemeanor, in May and was sentenced to five years of community control, according to the auditor’s office.

The findings for recovery reportedly match the court-ordered restitution, which Gasson has paid.

Gasson was fired from her role in July 2019 after village officials determined she had altered utility account records, according to the auditor’s office. The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit began an investigation in October 2019 and reviewed more than five years’ worth of records.

The investigation reportedly found dozens of instances where utility payments, customer security deposits and other receipts were collected but not deposited in the village’s bank account.

The Special Investigations Unit determined $13,908 was misappropriated during Gasson’s tenure as fiscal officer.