Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 today

Free COVID-19 tests were available at the old Greene County Technology Center near Xenia on Dec. 15, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Free COVID-19 tests were available at the old Greene County Technology Center near Xenia on Dec. 15, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
44 minutes ago

The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio during a press conference this morning.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will speak at 11 a.m. and be joined by Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth.

The press conference can be viewed live below:

More than 6,800 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio on Wednesday, according to ODH. It’s the second-highest number of cases recorded in Ohio in the last three weeks and on par with what the state was seeing during January.

In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 4,797 cases a day. A month ago, the state’s 21-day average was 1,230 cases a day.

