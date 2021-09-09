Ohio Department of Health to give update on COVID-19 today

The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio during a press conference this morning.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will speak at 11 a.m. and be joined by Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth.
More than 6,800 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio on Wednesday, according to ODH. It’s the second-highest number of cases recorded in Ohio in the last three weeks and on par with what the state was seeing during January.
In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 4,797 cases a day. A month ago, the state’s 21-day average was 1,230 cases a day.