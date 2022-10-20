BreakingNews
Omega CDC goes after $30M for ‘Hope Zone’ initiative, says $90M already committed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio health officials to share the latest on COVID

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

Ohio health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact this morning.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Dr. Steven Gordon, chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease, will speak during a press conference at 11 a.m.

The public can watch live on YouTube.

ExploreOhio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for second week in a row

COVID cases and hospitalizations have continued to decrease in recent weeks, with the state recording fewer than 10,000 weekly cases for the last two weeks, according to ODH.

Last Thursday also marked the second straight week the state reported fewer than 400 hospitalizations.

As of last week, Lucas County was the only county in Ohio that met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standards for high COVID community levels. Champaign and Clark counties were the only local counties at a medium level, with the rest of the Miami Valley at low.

In Other News
1
Kroger sells Needmore Road property for $1.4 million
2
Theater owner wears many hats
3
Efforts continue to expand mural project
4
AFRL to get $5 million for Edwards rocket lab
5
Organization to plant new trees at area homes damaged by 2019 tornadoes

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top