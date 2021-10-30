Ohio reports 3,421 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ohio’s coronavirus cases continue a downward trend as 3,421 COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday to the Ohio Department of Health. The 21-day average is 3,856 cases.
Ohio reported 363 COVID-19 deaths Friday, the most recorded in state in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The previous 21-day high was 339 deaths, reported on Oct. 22.
Ohio updates death data twice a week and numbers can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. Because death certificate data can take weeks to be filed, COVID deaths can take up to a month or two to be reported.
Earlier this week, ODH director Dr. Brue Vanderhoff said an average of 64 Ohioans died every day in September due to COVID-19.
While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining and the delta surge appears to have plateaued, Vanderhoff said it could be weeks or even months before Ohio knows how many deaths could be attributed to the most recent wave.
In total, 122 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, according to ODH. The 21-day average is 209 people hospitalized per day.
Thirteen more people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours, ODH said. The 21-day average is 22 people.
More than 55% of Ohioans, or more than 6.4 million, have started the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the dashboard. About 52% of Ohioans, or a little more than 6 million, have completed it.
Kristen Spicker contributed.
