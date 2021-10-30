Ohio reports 3,421 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining and the delta surge appears to have plateaued, Vanderhoff said it could be weeks or even months before Ohio knows how many deaths could be attributed to the most recent wave.

In total, 122 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, according to ODH. The 21-day average is 209 people hospitalized per day.

Thirteen more people were admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours, ODH said. The 21-day average is 22 people.

More than 55% of Ohioans, or more than 6.4 million, have started the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the dashboard. About 52% of Ohioans, or a little more than 6 million, have completed it.

Kristen Spicker contributed.