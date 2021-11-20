dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio reports 5,590 new COVID-19 cases

Lily True, 9, gets her COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rocking Horse Center in Springfield earlier this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Lily True, 9, gets her COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Rocking Horse Center in Springfield earlier this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By Aimee Hancock, Staff Writer
59 minutes ago

Ohio reported 5,590 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The 21-day average of reported new cases is 4,579, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.

ODH also reported on Saturday that in the last 24 hours, 205 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The current 21-day average of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 205.

COVID-19 Key Indicators for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Caption
COVID-19 Key Indicators for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Nineteen new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics. The 21-day average of reported ICU admissions is 20.

A total of 26,063 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

As of Saturday, 57.09% of Ohioans, or over 6.6 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 67.83% of adults, 65.73% of those 12 and older, and 60.67% of those 5 years of age and older.

In Other News
1
DeWine signs bill establishing new congressional map
2
‘Don’t give up on yourself or your journey’
3
Coroner’s office identifies person who died in Dayton crash late Friday
4
‘Her heart for service is second to none’
5
We want to know your questions about end of life wishes

About the Author

Aimee Hancock
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top