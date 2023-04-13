Ohio reports fewer than 6,000 COVID cases for second time this year

Ohio recorded fewer than 6,000 COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row.
The 5,165 cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday was also the fewest number of weekly cases reported this year. It’s at least the fourth consecutive week the state has set a new record low for weekly cases this year.
It’s also the 13th straight week with fewer than 10,000 coronavirus cases in Ohio.
As of Thursday, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:
- Total: 3,431,987
- Weekly: 5,165
- Three-week average: 5,578
COVID hospitalizations:
- Total: 139,828
- Weekly: 288
- Three-week average: 315
COVID ICU admissions:
- Total: 15,168
- Weekly: 27
- Three-week average: 23
COVID Deaths
- Total: 42,073
- Weekly: 46
- Three-week average: 50
About, 64.85% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.16% have finished it as of Thursday. ODH reported 15.76% of residents have received the updated vaccine dose.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment.
Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.
About the Author