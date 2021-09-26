Ohio reports more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported 4,266 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is significantly below the 21-day trend, which has averaged 6,515 cases per day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends and peaked on weekdays, when more testing is performed and results are completed.
In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 73 hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions.
In the last three weeks, the state on average has seen 246 daily hospitalizations and 21 daily ICU admissions, state data show.
There were zero new deaths reported on Sunday, and the total statewide death count from the virus remained at about 21,820.
Patients sick with COVID-19 accounted for about 14% of the state’s hospital’s beds, 21.4% of ICU beds and about 14.3% of available ventilators, state data show.
Ohio has had about 1.14 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 16 million COVID-19 tests have been reported to the state.
More than 71,850 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the state, and the median age of patients is 65 years old.