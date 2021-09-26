dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio reports more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases

Ohio reported over 4,200 COVID-19 cases Sunday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Ohio reported over 4,200 COVID-19 cases Sunday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
55 minutes ago

Ohio reported 4,266 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is significantly below the 21-day trend, which has averaged 6,515 cases per day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio’s new cases typically have decreased on weekends and peaked on weekdays, when more testing is performed and results are completed.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 73 hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions.

Updated COVID-19 stats from the Ohio Department of Health. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Updated COVID-19 stats from the Ohio Department of Health. CONTRIBUTED

In the last three weeks, the state on average has seen 246 daily hospitalizations and 21 daily ICU admissions, state data show.

There were zero new deaths reported on Sunday, and the total statewide death count from the virus remained at about 21,820.

Patients sick with COVID-19 accounted for about 14% of the state’s hospital’s beds, 21.4% of ICU beds and about 14.3% of available ventilators, state data show.

State data on COVID-19 hospitalizations. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
State data on COVID-19 hospitalizations. CONTRIBUTED

Ohio has had about 1.14 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 16 million COVID-19 tests have been reported to the state.

More than 71,850 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the state, and the median age of patients is 65 years old.

In Other News
1
Steve Whalen gets new mural after defacement
2
Alice Cooper talks pandemic life, new album
3
Community Gem: Retired educator, Army officer helps underprivileged...
4
Miami County wants to add ‘teeth’ to code that deals with blight...
5
Kettering business park plans aim to add convenience to attract jobs...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top