Ohio reports more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases

There were zero new deaths reported on Sunday, and the total statewide death count from the virus remained at about 21,820.

Patients sick with COVID-19 accounted for about 14% of the state’s hospital’s beds, 21.4% of ICU beds and about 14.3% of available ventilators, state data show.

Caption State data on COVID-19 hospitalizations. CONTRIBUTED

Ohio has had about 1.14 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 16 million COVID-19 tests have been reported to the state.

More than 71,850 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the state, and the median age of patients is 65 years old.