Ohio reports over 18K new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ohio reported 18,310 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The 21-day average of reported new cases is 15,745, according to the Ohio Department of Health, which released updated statistics this afternoon.
ODH also reported on Saturday that in the last 24 hours, 269 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The current 21-day average of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 332.
Twenty-five new patients were admitted to the ICU with COVID-19 in Ohio in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics. The 21-day average of reported COVID-19 ICU admissions is 31.
A total of 30,072 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Ohio as of Saturday. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.
As of Saturday, 60.32% of Ohioans, or over 7 million people, have have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 9,547 in the last 24 hours.
About the Author