Ohio sees 27.8% jump in concealed weapons permits in 2020

While Ohioans hunkered down for the coronavirus pandemic, 169,232 of them renewed or got a new license to carry a concealed weapon in 2020, according to the annual report released Monday.
That marks a 27.8% increase over 2019. In total, about 700,000 Ohioans hold CCW permits, which allow them to carry weapons hidden in holsters, purses, gloveboxes and elsewhere as they travel through Ohio and 36 other states.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the annual CCW statistics report, showing 96,892 new permits and 72,340 renewed permits issued in 2020. The number of renewals and new permits in local counties are: Butler, 5,912; Champaign, 1,263; Clark, 1,667; Greene, 6,806; Miami, 2,357; Montgomery, 3,253; and Warren, 3,443.
In January 2004, Republican Bob Taft signed legislation into law legalizing the CCW program, which includes background checks and training requirements. Since Ohio’s concealed carry law first took effect in 2004, lawmakers have expanded where permit holders are allowed to carry their hidden firearms to include bars and restaurants, day care centers and college campuses if trustees permit it. Lawmakers also reduced CCW permit training hours from 12 to eight.
CCW permit issues and renewals have increased in election years since 2016 and trailed off in odd-numbered years, state data show.