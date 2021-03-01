Ohio sees 27.8% jump in concealed weapons permits in 2020

That marks a 27.8% increase over 2019. In total, about 700,000 Ohioans hold CCW permits, which allow them to carry weapons hidden in holsters, purses, gloveboxes and elsewhere as they travel through Ohio and 36 other states.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released the annual CCW statistics report, showing 96,892 new permits and 72,340 renewed permits issued in 2020. The number of renewals and new permits in local counties are: Butler, 5,912; Champaign, 1,263; Clark, 1,667; Greene, 6,806; Miami, 2,357; Montgomery, 3,253; and Warren, 3,443.