Ohio Task Force 1 activated in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall next week.

John Cangialosi, a senior hurricane specialist with National Hurricane Center in Miami, said Saturday it is currently unclear where Ian will hit hardest in Florida and said residents should begin preparing for the storm, including gathering supplies for potential power outages.

“Too soon to say if it’s going to be a southeast Florida problem or a central Florida problem or just the entire state,” he said. “So at this point really the right message for those living in Florida is that you have to watch forecasts and get ready and prepare yourself for potential impact from this tropical system.”

Ohio Task Force One is one of 28 national Urban Search and Rescue teams.

The Miami Valley Fire EMS Alliance, a council of governments in the greater Dayton area, and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency provide joint sponsorship and oversight of Ohio Task Force 1. The group includes private and public sector members with backgrounds in fire and emergency medical teams, law enforcement officers, hospital personnel and structural engineers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.