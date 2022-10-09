Ohio Task Force 1 to return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian rescues

Ohio Task Force 1 officials said they assisted with a multitude of situations while in Florida, such as rescuing people, helping with evacuation of people and pets, checking on people sheltering in place, searching for missing people, conducting over 4,500 house-by-house searches to ensure structures were cleared and recording data on structure damage and hazards.

At 6 a.m. today, the search and rescue organization officially demobilized, the force said.