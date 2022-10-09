dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio Task Force 1 to return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian rescues

30 minutes ago

Ohio Task Force 1′s 84-member Urban Search and Rescue team said Sunday it will begin the trek home after assisting with Hurricane Ian’s disaster relief along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Ohio Task Force 1 officials said they assisted with a multitude of situations while in Florida, such as rescuing people, helping with evacuation of people and pets, checking on people sheltering in place, searching for missing people, conducting over 4,500 house-by-house searches to ensure structures were cleared and recording data on structure damage and hazards.

At 6 a.m. today, the search and rescue organization officially demobilized, the force said.

The team headquarters is in Vandalia. The exact time and date of the team’s arrival back to Ohio has not been determined.

