Ohio tops 5,000 daily COVID cases again

The Ohio Department of Health reported more than 5,000 daily cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the second time it’s done so since Thursday.
The department reported 5,204 new cases in the state, bringing the total case count to more than 1,207,000.
On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 4,855 and on Thursday the state reported 5,395 cases. Thursday was the first time Ohio’s daily case number count surpassed 5,000 since January.
Ohio’s three-week average is now 3,191. On top of the new cases, Ohio also reported 115 new hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions in the last 24 hours.
No new deaths were reported.
The Ohio Department of Health also reported that 12,000 people started the vaccine in the last day. More than 62% of Ohioans 18 years and older have started the vaccine, the department reported.