dayton-daily-news logo
X

ODH reports vaccinations rose after Vax-A-Million announcement

The first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine (a two-dose regimen) is administered to frontline health care workers at Miami Valley Hospital. Photo provided by Premier Health.
The first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine (a two-dose regimen) is administered to frontline health care workers at Miami Valley Hospital. Photo provided by Premier Health.

Credit: Will Jones

Credit: Will Jones

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

The Ohio Lottery and the Ohio Department of Health have released early results of people vaccinated in the week since Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-A-Million campaign.

ExploreVaccinated in Ohio? You could win a college scholarship or even $1 million

The state saw 113,000 Ohioans receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after the announcement, a 53% increase from previous week, which saw 74,000 Ohioans get their first dose, ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said in a release.

McCloud attributed the increase to the Vax-A-Million campaign, saying that it was “exactly what we needed to reinvigorate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines.”

A total of 37,771 of those vaccines were attributed to Ohioans aged 12-15, who were newly allowed to be vaccinated starting on Thursday, May 13, ODH said.

ExploreCOVID vaccinations for kids ages 12-15 start in Ohio: What you need to know

Each day from Thursday, May 13 to Monday, May 17 had a higher number of vaccinations than the same day the previous week, according to the ODH.

In particular, Friday, May 14, Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17 saw the highest number of vaccinations reported on a Friday, Sunday and Monday in the past four weeks.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top