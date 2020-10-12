Ohio’s coronavirus death toll passes 5,000

Gov. Mike DeWine made stops Friday in Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Youngstown to urge residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings as the number of cases rise.

“We have a statewide problem, but we also very much have a western Ohio problem,” he said during his informal address outside the Patterson Homestead on Brown Street in Dayton.

“This really comes down to what the citizens of Ohio do, because no matter what order I issue … we have no way of controlling what people are doing where we’re seeing the most spread,” DeWine said. “We’re seeing the most spread in their own houses, in their own backyard … in their own private events.”

To put the 5,000 Ohio deaths into perspective, hundreds more people have died from COVID-19 than can be seated at The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights or Fraze Pavilion amphitheater in Kettering.

The 5,000 number also is greater than the populations of any village in Ohio, which by definition are incorporated municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents.

That 5,000 figure also is nearly equal to the entire student enrollment of some area school districts, such as Huber Heights City Schools, Middletown City Schools or Springboro Community Schools.

The 5,005 deaths are split 51% male to 49% female with 80 as the median age.

A breakdown by race shows that 77% of the deaths, 3,874, are of white people and 18%, or 884, are of Blacks in the state.

All but four of Ohio’s 88 counties has at least one death due to COVID-19, according to mortality metrics on the ODH’s online coronavirus dashboard.