Ohio’s COVID transmission rate drops below 200 cases for first time in 6 months

Ohio added 1,321 cases Thursday, making it the sixth day in a row the state recorded fewer than 2,000 daily cases, according to ODH. The state’s 21-day average is 2,307 COVID cases a day.

There were 1,264 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Ohio Thursday, with 129 in west central Ohio and 292 in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

Southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties and west central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

In the last 60 days, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus decreased by 75% statewide, dropped 67% in west central Ohio and 54% in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.

ICU admissions are following a similar trend. During that same time period Ohio saw a 79% decline in ICU patients with COVID and a 60% decrease in southwest Ohio and 72% decrease in west central Ohio.

Of the 249 ICU patients who tested positive for the virus, 68 are in southwest Ohio and 22 are in west central Ohio, according to OHA.

Ohio recorded 151 COVID hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions in the last day, according to the state health department. In the past three weeks, it is averaging 165 hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions a day.

As of Thursday, 61.76% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.79% of adults and 65.64% of those 5 and older. More than 57% of residents, including 66.59% of adults and 60.67% of people 5 and older, have completed the vaccine.

Nearly 7.22 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.67 million people have finished it. Approximately 3.37 million people in the state have received a booster or additional vaccine dose, according to ODH.