Ohio’s new BMV website ‘crisp, clean and intuitive’

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced the redesign of the BMV website.
The redesign was created in collaboration between InnovateOhio and the BMV, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to a release from InnovateOhio.
“We’ve already heard from many Ohioans who have found the newly redesigned site to be cleaner, more efficient and much easier to use,” said Husted, who serves as director of InnovateOhio. “The teams at InnovateOhio and the BMV built this site with the customer in mind so that when someone visits BMV.Ohio.Gov, they can quickly find what they’re looking for, get their question answered, and go on with their day.”
The website now features a number of enhanced tools, including a simplified authentication process for logging in, a dynamic search function to help customers explore by keyword, and a “My BMV” profile allowing the user to see the status of their driver’s license, organ donation options, driving record, and more all on one page. The site also is more mobile friendly, the release stated.
The redesign also was created with input from the Citizen Interactions Workgroup of the InnovateOhio executive committee who provided guidance and feedback on improving customer experience.
“The new website is crisp, clean, and intuitive, making it simpler to access online services, saving Ohioans trips to the BMV office,” said Alex Timm, CEO and co-founder of Root Insurance and workgroup leader.
The new website can be found at www.BMV.Ohio.Gov