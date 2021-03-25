Ohio’s new BMV website ‘crisp, clean and intuitive’

The redesign was created in collaboration between InnovateOhio and the BMV, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to a release from InnovateOhio.

“We’ve already heard from many Ohioans who have found the newly redesigned site to be cleaner, more efficient and much easier to use,” said Husted, who serves as director of InnovateOhio. “The teams at InnovateOhio and the BMV built this site with the customer in mind so that when someone visits BMV.Ohio.Gov, they can quickly find what they’re looking for, get their question answered, and go on with their day.”