One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Champaign County

Initial reports show that a 2004 Harley Davidson, driven by James Barker, 36, of St. Paris, was traveling southbound on state Route 235 near state Route 29 with a passenger, Tiffany Grim. Just before 7 p.m., Barker lost control of the motorcycle and traveled left of center, striking a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by Brittany Young, 37, of Sidney, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Barker and Grim were both ejected from the motorcycle. Grim was pronounced dead on the scene and Barker was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Young was not injured in the crash. There is no word on Barker’s condition.