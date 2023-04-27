One fatality in Carlisle rail crossing crash

Carlisle police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on Lower Carlisle Road.
Carlisle Police Chief Will Rogers said the crash involved one vehicle that went off the left side of the Norfolk Southern rail crossing and striking the crossing gate. He said the driver was a long-time Carlisle resident. Rogers said the driver’s identification is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
The Lebanon post of the highway patrol is investigating the crash with the assistance of Carlisle police, Rogers said.
No other information was available as of Wednesday evening.
