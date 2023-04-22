One flown, one driven to hospital after head-on pickup crash in Darke County

Two people were taken to the hospital, one via medical helicopter, after a head-on crash just before noon on Friday in Neave Township, Darke County.
According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation found that Lawrence Chatterton, 72, of Antwerp, was driving a blue 2012 Ford F-150 north on U.S. 127 at about 11:59 a.m. when he went left of center.
The pickup crashed head-on into a southbound silver 2012 GMC Sierra, driven by William Rich, 39, of Greenville.
Chatterton suffered suspected serious injuries, and crews called for Careflight to take him to Miami Valley Hospital.
Rich sustained suspected minor injuries, and was taken by Tri Village Rescue to Wayne Healthcare.
The crash remains under investigation.
