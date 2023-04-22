One flown, one driven to hospital after head-on pickup crash in Darke County

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation found that Lawrence Chatterton, 72, of Antwerp, was driving a blue 2012 Ford F-150 north on U.S. 127 at about 11:59 a.m. when he went left of center.

The pickup crashed head-on into a southbound silver 2012 GMC Sierra, driven by William Rich, 39, of Greenville.