One injured following a drive-by shooting in Dayton

One man is injured after he was shot during a drive-by shooting near an AutoZone Saturday in Dayton.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies from the Harrison Twp. substation were dispatched on reports of a shooting on the 4700 block of North Main Street around 10:21 a.m., according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect from a gray sedan fired several rounds into another vehicle and hit the victim in his back, the sheriff’s office said.

The male victim transported himself to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.