One killed in car crash into a tree in Miami Township

One person is dead after car crashed into a tree in the 7600 block of Jamaica Road in Miami Township.
According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the victim was described as a white male who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records said that the crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, and was described as a car crash into a tree.
Records said that two medics were called to the scene and that first responders put CareFlight on standby, although the medical helicopter was never called to the scene.
