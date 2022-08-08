One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday

BreakingNews
A brother for Fiona! Cincinnati Zoo announces sex of baby hippo
At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Dayton.

A call about a two-vehicle crash with a man down on a motorcycle came in around 12:58 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The crash was reported at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street

The person was removed to the hospital, a dispatcher said.

A 911 incident log revealed that traffic was shut down and a callerchecked on the person who was down. The caller initially did not think the motorcyclist was breathing and an additional caller did not see the man on the ground moving.

Later in the incident log, it appeared that the person was conscious and breathing at the time.

Additional information on injuries is not available at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

