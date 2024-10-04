Breaking: Ohio Supreme Court complaint centers on election training in Montgomery County

OSHP investigating after crash takes down overhead sign on I-70 in Butler Twp

48 minutes ago
A crash is under investigation after a tractor-trailer hit a signpost, causing an overhead sign to fall and block Interstate 70 East in Butler Twp. Thursday.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. near the 31-mile post.

A 45-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail and signpost.

“The impact caused the overhead sign to fall onto the eastbound lanes of I-70 and block the roadway,” said OHSP Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

The driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A detour was created following the crash and vehicles on I-70 E were diverted onto state Route 48. The highway fully reopened just before 6 a.m. Friday, Purpura said.

The Clayton Fire Department, Englewood Police Department and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

