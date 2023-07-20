Tree falling on main line knocks out power to hundreds in Kettering, Oakwood

As thunderstorms move across counties north of the greater Dayton area, an outage was reported in parts of Kettering and Oakwood Thursday evening affecting a few hundred power customers.

According to the AES outage map, the outage affects 346 customers and was reported at 5:04 p.m.

AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said that the outage was caused by a tree falling on a main power line, and affected customers around Acorn Drive, Shroyer Road, Devonshire Road and Wilmington Pike.

She said that crews are on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take to restore power as a crews work to remove the tree.