Outdoor sports store REI Co-op to open near Beavercreek mall in April

Located at 2500 North Fairfield Road, the storefront is across the street from the Fairfield Mall, in the former HomeGoods store next to Michael’s.

The approximately 23,000 square-foot store will feature a wide assortment of outdoor gear and apparel for camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness, paddling and more. The store also will feature a specialty bike shop, staffed with certified mechanics to tune or repair equipment year-round.

“The Miami Valley has three rivers for paddling; great places to camp, climb, and hike; and hundreds of miles of paved trails and singletrack for running, walking and cycling. With all of that, and nearly 29,000 members already here, there’s no better place for the co-op to open a new store in Ohio,” said REI Beavercreek Store Manager Sam Metcalf. “Our team of inspired guides knows these places well and we are stoked to help outfit this community with bikes, boats, boots, and backpacks, so they can get out and enjoy everything the outdoor adventure capital of the Midwest has to offer.”

REI is the country’s largest member-owned consumer co-op, the company said, and has built its brand on “fighting for a life outside.” Each store is open to everyone, but members enjoy certain benefits for a one-time lifetime $30 fee, the company said. There are nearly 29,000 members in the Dayton area and more than 405,000 members in Ohio.

REI’s Beavercreek location is the fifth in Ohio for the co-op, the next closest being Cincinnati, which opened in 2012. Other Ohio stores include Cleveland, Columbus-Dublin, and Columbus-Easton.

On opening weekend, doors will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday, with giveaways, free coffee, and an exclusive camp mug with a donation to a regional nonprofit, according to the announcement.

The company will also host an outdoor social each afternoon from 1-5 p.m. with music, nonprofits and outdoor brands, including Altra, Black Diamond, Brooks Running, Cascade Designs, Hydro Flask, Kuat, Osprey, Saucony, Smartwool, and others.

As part of the REI Beavercreek’s grand opening, a $10,000 donation will be made to a local nonprofit that is “helping to build a more equitable outdoors,” the company said.