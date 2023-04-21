Over 2K pounds of online-order beef patties recalled for neoprene pieces

The recall affects about 2,122 pounds of 10.7-ounce vacuum sealed packages containing two ground beef patties, labeled “100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat” with a “Use/Freeze By” date of April 11, 2023.

The patties bear the establishment number “Est. 6987″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.