Over 3.7K without power in area of northern Dayton

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

Over 3,700 power customers are in the dark in the area of northern Dayton.

According to the AES outage map, 4,247 customers were without power Tuesday evening, with the largest outages being reported at about 9:30 p.m.

AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel said that AES has identified the problem as being a transmission line in the Northridge area.

She said that crews are already on scene and as of 9:50 p.m. had restored power to a few people, bringing the outage down to 3,786 power customers.

