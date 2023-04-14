Over-classification leads to over-access, observers say after Airman’s arrest in Ukraine leaks

About two years earlier, federal investigators found that Izaak Vincent Kemp, 36 — despite training on how to safeguard classified material —took 112 classified documents and kept them at his Fairborn home.

Investigators discovered the more than 100 documents, which contained approximately 2,500 pages of material classified at the “secret” level, while executing a search warrant at Kemp’s home in the spring of 2019.

On Friday, Zaid said he sees the sheer amount of classified information and the number of clearances as a continuing issue.

“They did not correct this problem in the last four years,” he said.

Brendan Green, associate professor of political science at the University of Cincinnati, said he sees two immediate problems: First, the security breach itself. And second, the military had evidently given someone access to sensitive information who “probably should not have been anywhere near classified information.”

Sensitive information is “classified at ridiculous orders of magnitude inside the U.S. government. There is a massive over-classification problem within the U.S. government,” he said.

“That means lot of people who work for the government have to have clearances just to do their jobs,” Green said. “It sounds like this guy’s job was basically doing the IT on all the classified computers.”

He added: “When you classify everything, that means lots of people have to have access.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, chair of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, welcomed news of the arrest.

“Leaking classified information jeopardizes our national security, negatively impacts our relationship with our allies, and places the safety of U.S. military and intelligence personnel at grave risk,” Turner said in a statement. “While we seek to learn the extent of classified information released and how to mitigate the fallout, the House Intelligence Committee will examine why this happened, why it went unnoticed for weeks, and how to prevent future leaks.

This is an issue ripe for rethinking at the federal level, Zaid believes. The SF-86 federal clearance form doesn’t even ask clearance applicants for online user names. The recent batch of classified documents first slipped into public view from a chat group on the Discord server platform.

“Maybe someone will wake up and say, ‘We really need to fix this,’” Zaid said.