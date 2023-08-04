OVI checkpoint to take place tonight in Tipp City

An OVI checkpoint is scheduled for tonight in Tipp City in an effort to deter and remove impaired drivers from the street.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct the checkpoint in partnership with Tipp City police and Miami County sheriff’s deputies. It was last from 7 to 9 p.m. on state Route 571.
Saturation patrols will also take place to combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes, according to OSHP.
Anyone who plans on drinking alcohol should make plans for a safe and sober ride home before going out.
As of Monday, three have been 5,811 OVI-related crashes in the state this year, according to OSHP data. Of those crashes, 220 were fatal and 490 resulted in serious injuries.
