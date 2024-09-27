Pair accused of stealing nearly $6,000 from older adults in Montgomery County

Two people are facing charges after they reportedly cashed nearly $6,000 in checks stolen from a 68-year-old and a 70-year-old in Montgomery County.
A grand jury indicted John Navarro, 47, and Shady Kassis, 39, on forgery and theft (elderly/disabled person) charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
They are scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 10.
Navarro and Kassis are accused of forging checks belonging to the two victims and cashing them, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The incident took place around March 14 in the Washington Twp. area.
Navarro and Kassis were not in custody as of early Friday afternoon. Warrants have been issued for their arrests, according to court records.
