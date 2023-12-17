Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dayton on Saturday night

A vehicle hit a pedestrian walking in Dayton on Saturday night.

Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a pedestrian strike around 8:50 p.m. at East Fifth Street and South Keowee Street, according to a crash report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman in a 2011 red Honda Pilot was driving westbound on East Fifth Street the report said.

At South Keowee Street, she attempted to make a left turn to head southbound and failed to yield the right of way. Her vehicle struck a pedestrian coming eastbound from the south crosswalk of Keowee Street.

The driver and passenger had no injuries, while the pedestrian was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for possible minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained minor damage, according to the crash report.

