Person ejected from vehicle in Greene County crash

A 1995 Ford Ranger travelling northwest on Dayton Xenia Road went off the right side of the roadway around 5:23 p.m., overcorrected back onto the roadway and while traveling back, overturned and then rolled across and off the left side of the roadway, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported Miami Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Xenia Post.