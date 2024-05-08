Person hit by vehicle near Dayton Mall in Miami Twp.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the Dayton Mall Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 5:44 a.m. near state Route 725 and Mad River Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.
One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved, a dispatcher said.
They could not confirm if any injuries had been reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
