PHOTOS: 2024 Dayton Celtic Festival at RiverScape MetroPark

The Dayton Celtic Festival happened at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, 2024. Hosted by the United Irish of Dayton in partnership with Five Rivers MetroParks, the free festival featured bands, dance troupes, cultural exhibits, food, vendors, Irish Wolfhounds and more. Canada-based fiddle and step-dance family group The Fitzgeralds and Columbus-based Americana/Irish/Bluegrass quartet The Pints are the featured performers in this gallery. Here are scenes from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER