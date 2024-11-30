PHOTOS: 2024 Englewood Holiday Trail & Tree Lighting

Englewood Rise, a volunteer run organization dedicated to bringing revitalization, innovation, support and engagement to Englewood, hosted the annual Englewood Holiday Trail and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Featured festivities included local businesses engaging in holiday activities along the W. National Road Historic Area, an outdoor Christmas tree lighting featuring carols sung by the North Dayton Community Choir, a live Nativity by Englewood Christian Church, free carriage rides, an open house celebration at the Englewood Government Center featuring Santa Claus and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER