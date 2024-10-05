PHOTOS: 2024 Spirit of Huffman Historic Home Tour

The biennial Spirit of Huffman Historic Home Tour happened in Dayton’s Huffman Historic Area on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. In addition to Victorian-era homes, stops on the ticketed walking tour included the St. Mary Development Corporation (former Carnegie Library), Huffman Place (former Huffman School), Linden Avenue Church, and Pink Moon Goods (Ryan & Collins Building). This event serves as a major fundraiser for the Historic Huffman Neighborhood Association. Here’s a look at one of Saturday’s tours. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER