PHOTOS: 73rd annual Versailles Poultry Days

The Village of Versailles celebrated its 73rd annual Poultry Days festival from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, 2024. Some of the featured activities on Saturday included live music by Will Freed, a petting zoo, Annie Oakley pop gun tent, raptor birds with Darke County Parks and a family fun zone. 39,000 of the festival’s famous chicken dinners were sold throughout the weekend. All proceeds from the festival fund Heritage Park and benefit community projects and organizations. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER