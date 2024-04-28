BreakingNews
U.S. News ranks Oakwood in Ohio’s top 10 high schools; 12 other locals in top 100

PHOTOS: A tour of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family mansion in Oakwood

1 / 52
Scenes from a tour of Hawthorn Hill, the Wright family mansion in Oakwood. The home was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1991. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top