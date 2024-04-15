PHOTOS: Air Force museum welcomes KC-10A Extender

The National Museum of the United States Air Force welcomed the arrival of a KC-10A Extender, Monday, April 15, 2024. The aircraft will become part of the permanent collection at the National Museum of the US Air Force. The KC-10A Extender is a US Air Force advanced tanker and cargo aircraft whose primary mission is aerial refueling. The arriving aircraft was instrumental in 1986 during Operation El Dorado Canyon, serving as the “mother ship” for USAF F-111s whose target was the command center for a Libyan terrorist network in Tripoli. One of the F-111s that participated in this mission is currently on display in the museum. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF