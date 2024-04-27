PHOTOS: America's Packard Museum Spring Fling Gala

America's Packard Museum, located at 420 S. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton, hosted its annual Spring Fling Gala on Saturday, Apr. 27, 2024. The theme of this year's event was “Packard Powers America!” and included a new exhibition featuring Packard automobiles and artifacts on display for the first time. John Davis, Emmy Award-winning producer, host and creator of the long-running automotive PBS TV series “MotorWeek” was the featured special guest speaker. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER