Breaking: Medicaid under fire: Deep cuts proposed as state waits for approval to add work requirements

PHOTOS: AT&T sells Second Street building

AT&T building downtown
AT&T building downtown
AT&T building downtown
AT&T building downtown
1 / 4
A view of the Second Street tower on Friday. AT&T has sold the art deco-styled building at 205 W. 2nd Street to a private investment group for $15 million. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF