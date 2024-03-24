PHOTOS: 'Back to the Future' movie party at The Brightside

The Dayton Dinner Theater hosted a "Back to the Future" movie party at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Attendees of the ticketed event enjoyed photo ops with a 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 loaned for the event from America’s Packard Museum, a car talk by the museum’s curator Stu Morris, live music, "Back to the Future" themed gourmet food from Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events, drinking games, trivia and costumes. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER