BreakingNews
Lakota freshman identified as victim in fatal Middletown crash

PHOTOS: 'Back to the Future' movie party at The Brightside

1 / 35
The Dayton Dinner Theater hosted a "Back to the Future" movie party at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Attendees of the ticketed event enjoyed photo ops with a 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 loaned for the event from America’s Packard Museum, a car talk by the museum’s curator Stu Morris, live music, "Back to the Future" themed gourmet food from Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events, drinking games, trivia and costumes. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top