PHOTOS: Black History Mausoleum Tour at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum

The first of two Black History Mausoleum Tours were held at Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum, located at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Attendees learned about the lives of prominent African American Daytonians who are interred in the mausoleum and cemetery to celebrate Black History Month. There will be another opportunity to attend this free tour on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit woodlandcemetery.org. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER