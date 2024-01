Week 2 of Dayton Battle of the Bands was held at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, featuring Austin Wolfe, Jeff William Butcher, Midwestern Mrs. and The Nautical Theme in the Americana/Folk/Singer-Songwriter category. Winner of Week 2 was Austin Wolfe. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER