Week 3 of Dayton Battle of the Bands was held at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, featuring Dos.Grandios, D. Knight, Damac, MelinaMarie and Blanch Robinson in the Hip Hop/R&B category. Winner of Week 3 was MelinaMarie. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER