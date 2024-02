Week 5 of Dayton Battle of the Bands was held at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, featuring Possum Creek Ramblers, The Barnharts, The Shady Pine and Runaway Sons in the Country/Bluegrass category. Winner of Week 5 was The Shady Pine. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER