Week 6 of Dayton Battle of the Bands was held at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, featuring EverybodyEats, Freakquency, KindHost and Intergalactic Spaceforce in the Funk/Jam/Progressive/Jazz category. Winner of Week 6 was Freakquency. The winners of the first 6 rounds will compete in the finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at The Brightside. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER